UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:05 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while partly cloudy in upper parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

Rain occurred in districts of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Noorpurthal, Joharabad, Bahkkar, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir,Met Office reported.

Snowfall also recorded in Skardu during the period. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir ( Upper 13, Lower 03), Chitral, Pattan 12, Drosh 09, Parachinar 08, Balakot 06, Mirkhani 04, Saidusharif 03, Kakul 02, Bannu, Takht Bhai 01, Peshawar ( City, AP Trace), Balochistan: Zhob 02, Quetta, Ziarat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad ( AP, City 03), Garhidupatta 02, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Skardu 04, Gupis 02, Punjab: Noorpurthal, Joharabad 02, Bhakkar 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Parachinar -10�C, Skardu, Gupis -06�C, Bagrote -05�C, Hunza and Astore -02�C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Bhakkar Chitral Dir Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Ziarat Balakot All

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

24 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) survey: Audit staff mo ..

21 minutes ago

'Thank you, Pakistan!' trending on Chinese microbl ..

11 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

11 minutes ago

Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

11 minutes ago

Chairman CII, Genman envoy Ambassador discuss poli ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.