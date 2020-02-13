Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while partly cloudy in upper parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

Rain occurred in districts of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Noorpurthal, Joharabad, Bahkkar, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir,Met Office reported.

Snowfall also recorded in Skardu during the period. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir ( Upper 13, Lower 03), Chitral, Pattan 12, Drosh 09, Parachinar 08, Balakot 06, Mirkhani 04, Saidusharif 03, Kakul 02, Bannu, Takht Bhai 01, Peshawar ( City, AP Trace), Balochistan: Zhob 02, Quetta, Ziarat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad ( AP, City 03), Garhidupatta 02, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Skardu 04, Gupis 02, Punjab: Noorpurthal, Joharabad 02, Bhakkar 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Parachinar -10�C, Skardu, Gupis -06�C, Bagrote -05�C, Hunza and Astore -02�C.