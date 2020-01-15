Mainly cold,dry weather likely to prevail

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, during next 24 hours.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours,a Met office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05, Dir 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit 05 and Skardu 01.Snowfall (inch): Parachinar 01.

Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Kalam -14�C, Skardu, Kalat -13�C, Parachinar, Quetta -10�C, Bagrote -08�C, Hunza -07�C, Malamjabba, Chitral, Dir -05�C, Dalbandin and Chillas -03�C.