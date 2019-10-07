UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Expected 7 Oct 2019

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Mainly dry weather is expected in metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country, the local met office Monday forecast.

During the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts, while at isolated places in Faisalabad, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, Jhang, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Khushab, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh district.

However, weather remained dry in all other districts of the province.

