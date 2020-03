Mainly dry weather expected across country 09 Mar 2020

The met office Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The met office Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm expected in north Balochistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last 24 hours, rains occurred in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Islamabad. Snowfall also recorded in Malamjabba and Kalam.

Rain (mm): Punjab: Jhelum 22, Chakwal 08, Islamabad (Airport 05, Zero Point 03), Mangla 01, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam jabba 21, Kakul 15, Balakot 10, Parachinar 07, Pattan 05, Kalam 04, Mirkhani 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Rawlakot 14, Kotli 13, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 03), Garhi Dupata 04. Snowfall (inches): Malam jabba 05, Kalam 02.

Minimum recorded temperatures were; Kalam -08C, Kalat -04C,Malamjabba -03C Gupis, Astore, Dir, Skardu, Parachinar, Murree and Bagrote -01C.