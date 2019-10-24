UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country :MET Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country :MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) expected at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

However rain and thunderstorm occurred in Kalam 01 mm.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam 0�C, Skardu 01�C and Gupis 03�C.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Gilgit Baltistan Skardu

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

21 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

42 minutes ago

G5 Sahel Says Russia's Support in Counterterrorism ..

1 minute ago

Prodi Сalls for Joint Political Action to Prevail ..

1 minute ago

Cooperative department distributes Rs270 million l ..

1 minute ago

South Korean Court Arrests Ex-Justice Minister's W ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.