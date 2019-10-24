Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country :MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) expected at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

However rain and thunderstorm occurred in Kalam 01 mm.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam 0�C, Skardu 01�C and Gupis 03�C.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

\395