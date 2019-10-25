Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country 25 Oct 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) expected at a few places in districts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours. However rain occurred in Upper Dir 01mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam -01C, Hunza, Kalat 01C, Astore and Upper Dir 03C.