Mainly dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while cold weather was observed only in upper hilly areas of the country during the last 24 hours.

According to Met office report, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Today's recorded highest temperature is as follows: Mithi 40 Centigrade, Turbat and Chhor 39 Centigrade.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.