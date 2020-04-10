UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday

According Synoptic Situation, Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 2 to 3 days.

According Synoptic Situation, Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 2 to 3 days.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm occurred in districts of upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 15, Balakot 11, Peshawar (City 10, AP 04), Dir (Lower 07, upper 03), Saidu Sharif 07, Cherat 05, Kalam, Mirkhani 04, Tahktbai 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 08, city 02), Rawalakot 06, Kotli, Garhidupatta 02, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07, Shamsabad 04), Islamabad (AP 07, ZP, Saidpur, Bokra 04, Golra 02), Murree 05, Attock 03, Jhelum 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 06, Astore 03, and Bagrote 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C) were remained at Chhor 43C and Mithi 42C.

