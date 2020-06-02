Mainly dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most of the upper parts of the country and hot in the southern parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most of the upper parts of the country and hot in the southern parts.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad during afternoon, evening/night. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected at few places in districts of Sindh A Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist current from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. Rain (mm) were recorded at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam jabba 24, Peshawar (Airport 23, City 08), Dir 19, Balakot 17, Saidu Sharif 13, Takht Bai 06, Kakul 02, Chirat 01, Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 26, City 03), Mandi Bahudin, Gujrat 14, Islamabad (Z.P18, Airport 15, Saidpur 23, Bokra 11, Golra 10,), Rawalpindi (Shamasabad 13, Chaklala 07), Jhelum, Chakwal 11, Hafizabad 10, Gujranawala 08, Lahore City 06, Narowal 04, Multan 02,Murree, D.G.Khan, Kot Addu 01 Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 08, Balochistan: Lasbella 22, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 01 and Sindh: Mirpur Khas 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi, Turbat, Dadu, R.Y.Khan 44, Dalbandin and Sh.Benazirabad 43C.