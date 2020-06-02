UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:28 AM

Mainly dry weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most of the upper parts of the country and hot in the southern parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most of the upper parts of the country and hot in the southern parts.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad during afternoon, evening/night. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected at few places in districts of Sindh A Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist current from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. Rain (mm) were recorded at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam jabba 24, Peshawar (Airport 23, City 08), Dir 19, Balakot 17, Saidu Sharif 13, Takht Bai 06, Kakul 02, Chirat 01, Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 26, City 03), Mandi Bahudin, Gujrat 14, Islamabad (Z.P18, Airport 15, Saidpur 23, Bokra 11, Golra 10,), Rawalpindi (Shamasabad 13, Chaklala 07), Jhelum, Chakwal 11, Hafizabad 10, Gujranawala 08, Lahore City 06, Narowal 04, Multan 02,Murree, D.G.Khan, Kot Addu 01 Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 08, Balochistan: Lasbella 22, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 01 and Sindh: Mirpur Khas 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi, Turbat, Dadu, R.Y.Khan 44, Dalbandin and Sh.Benazirabad 43C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Turbat Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Mirpur Khas Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Dadu Dir Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Kot Addu Balakot From Airport

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.