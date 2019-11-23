UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Cold In Northern Parts 23 Nov 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts on Sunday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, isolated light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over mountains) is expected in districts of Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, while foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning time.

During the past 24 hours, rain/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained cloudy and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Kashmir: Garidupatta 16, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 09), Rawalakot 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 14, Kakul 08, Pattan, Balakot, Parachinar 07, Saidu Sharif 06, Dir (Upper 04, Lower 03), Chitral 02, Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 05, Astore 04 and Bagrot 03.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalam -02C, Bagrot -01C, Malam Jabba and Gupis 0C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

