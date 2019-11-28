Mainly dry weather forecast, cold in northern areas 28 Nov 2019

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas on Friday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, however rain and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning.

During past 24 hour, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Mardan. Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 28, City 04), Gujranwala, Narowal 05, Gujrat 03, Murree 02, Lahore, Kasur 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 07, Chilas 06, Astore 03, Bunji 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 11, Takht Bhai 10, Balakot 02.Snowfall (Inches): Astore 07 and Skardu 03.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalam -06, Astore -05, Kalat -04 and Bagrote and Quetta -03.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.