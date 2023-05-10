UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly dry and windy weather in most parts of the province with hot condition in southern parts during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.5 degree centigrade and 11 degree centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

