Mainly dry weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the region while cold in Chitral, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.

I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan from late night. This weather system may persist till Saturday.

During last 24 hours the weather remained dry in most parts of the region, while cold in Chitral, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -03 C in Kalam.