UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast For KP

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Mainly dry weather forecast for KP

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the region while cold in Chitral, Upper Swat and Kurram districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the region while cold in Chitral, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.

I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan from late night. This weather system may persist till Saturday.

During last 24 hours the weather remained dry in most parts of the region, while cold in Chitral, Upper Swat and Kurram districts.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -03 C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Swat Hangu Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Karak Lakki Marwat Swabi Tank May From

Recent Stories

PHC issues directives to govt employees to stop sp ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese doctors 3D print nidus model of coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

UN releases $15 mln to help vulnerable countries b ..

7 minutes ago

Infrared drone technology providing assistance to ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N to challenge govt’s decision of denying ex ..

40 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.