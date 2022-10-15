Mainly dry weather forecast for next 24 hours: Met

Mainly dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country, while cold temperature in upper parts is expected during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Mainly dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country, while cold temperature in upper parts is expected during the next 24 hours.

According to the met office report, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, during the last 24 hours.

Today the recorded lowest minimum temperatures were: Ziarat - 01, Leh 00, Skardu, Kalam and Kalat 02.