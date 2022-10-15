UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast For Next 24 Hours: Met

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast for next 24 hours: Met

Mainly dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country, while cold temperature in upper parts is expected during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Mainly dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country, while cold temperature in upper parts is expected during the next 24 hours.

According to the met office report, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, during the last 24 hours.

Today the recorded lowest minimum temperatures were: Ziarat - 01, Leh 00, Skardu, Kalam and Kalat 02.

Related Topics

Weather Kalat Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

CEO Barrick Gold Company calls on CM Balochistan

CEO Barrick Gold Company calls on CM Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 PFA, PU organise seminar on World Food Day

PFA, PU organise seminar on World Food Day

5 minutes ago
 Rains, floods devastated agricultural sector in Si ..

Rains, floods devastated agricultural sector in Sindh: SAU Vice Chancellor

5 minutes ago
 Wasa MD for ensuring 100 per cent recovery

Wasa MD for ensuring 100 per cent recovery

5 minutes ago
 Tensions Mount Between US, EU Over Europe Under-Fi ..

Tensions Mount Between US, EU Over Europe Under-Financing Ukraine - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia Agree to Resolve Border ..

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia Agree to Resolve Border Issues Peacefully

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.