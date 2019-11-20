Mainly dry weather forecast, however rain/thunderstorm at scattered places 20 Nov 2019

UrduPoint.com
Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country, however, rain- thunderstorms (with snowfall over hills) was expected at scattered places during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad that rain thunderstorm with snowfall over hills was expected in districts of northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir while at isolated places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Heavy rain falls and hailstorms was also expected at few districts of Balochistan during this period.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Gupis -03, Astore -02C and Bagrot -01C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is expected to approach western parts of the country from today evening and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

More Stories From Weather

