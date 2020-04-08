UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

"However rain wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm at a few places) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Islamabad" the PMD said.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on Thursday.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 03, Punjab: Jhelum 03 and Okara 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mithi, Chhor 41C and Turbat 40C.

