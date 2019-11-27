Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts, cold in norther areas 27 Nov 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas on Thursday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, however, rain/thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

During past 24 hour, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather remained dry in most parts while cold in northern parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 24 mm, Chitral 19 mm, Mirkhani 15 mm, Kakul 14 mm, Balakot, Dir, Kalam 11mm, Patan 09mm, Malamjabba 02, Kashmir: Garhidupta 17, Muzaffarabad (Airport 13, City 12), Rawalkot 13, Kotli 10mm, Gilgit-Baltistan.

: Astore 22mm, Chilas 06mm, Bunji 01mm, Punjab: Narowal, Sialkot 05mm, Mangala, Murree 04mm and Gujarat 03mm. Snowfall (Inches) were recorded at Kalam 04 and Astore 01.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded Kalam, Bagrote, Kalat -02C, Dalbandin -01C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to prevail in northern parts during next 12 hours.