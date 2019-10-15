Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts during next 24 hours: MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold and dry weather likely to persists in northern areas, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

However, light rain-thunderstorm expected at few places in Kashmir,weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.