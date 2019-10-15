UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours: MET Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts during next 24 hours: MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold and dry weather likely to persists in northern areas, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

However, light rain-thunderstorm expected at few places in Kashmir,weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

21 seconds ago

Salahuddin’s father forgives RYK’s police

11 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taking effective m ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price dips Rs100, traded at Rs87,000 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

IIUI President calls for an end to miseries in Occ ..

3 minutes ago

Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.