Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai and Hangu districts, said a morning report issued by the Meteorological Center here on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/ thunderstorm occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded at Pashat Bajaur 12 mm, Balakot 11 mm, Kakul 10 mm, Dir and Malamjaba 09 mm each, Kalam 06 mm, Saidu Sharif 04 mm, Mirkhani, Khaar Bajaur and Tirah Khyber 03 mm each, Timergara and Kohat 02 mm each, Chitral and Landikotal 01 mm each.

