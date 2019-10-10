UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of The Country 10 Oct 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:58 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of the country 10 Oct 2019

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas during last 24 hours.

According to Rashid Bilal, a Forecasting Officer National Weather Forecasting Centre Islamabad, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some districts of Kashmir.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours.

According to Synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rashid

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

30 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

31 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

37 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

46 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze recognizes ro ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey,Qatar defense minister discuss Turkish oper ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.