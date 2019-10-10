Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of the country 10 Oct 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas during last 24 hours.

According to Rashid Bilal, a Forecasting Officer National Weather Forecasting Centre Islamabad, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some districts of Kashmir.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours.

According to Synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.