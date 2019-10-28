UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country 28 Oct 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:46 PM

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

According to National Forecasting Center, Islamabad, cloudy weather condition with light rain and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Sindh. Cloudy weather condition with light rain is also expected at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Super cyclonic storm KYARR is active in the Arabian Sea.

Under the influence of this storm moist currents are approaching towards lower parts of Sindh and Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is also passing over upper parts of the country.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu 0C, Kalam, Astore and Gupis 02C.

