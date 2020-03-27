UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, More Rain In Islamabad, KP, Punjab, AJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:32 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast, more rain in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, AJK

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, however, rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, however, rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Sh. Benazirabad, Dadu, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Padidan, Jaccobabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawah and Kashmir. However, rain recorded (mm) in Kashmir: Kotli 63, Rawalakot 45, Muzaffarabad ( City 27, Ap 15), Garhidupatta 25, Punjab: Islamabad (AP 46, Saidpur 40, ZP 33, Golra 32, Bokra 28), M.B.Din 39, Narowal 38, Rawalpindi ( Shamshabad 37), Faislabad 37, Sialkot 33, Bahawalpur ( City, Ap 31), Sahiwal 27, Chakwal , Attock 24, Lahore ( City 23, AP 20), Hafizabad, Khanewal 22, T.

T. Singh 18, Gujarnwala 17, Multan, D.G.Khan 16, Jhang 15, Kotaddu 12, Bhakkar 10, Okara 08, Layyah 04, Khanpur 03, Joharabad 02, R.Y.Khan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 29, Kakul 128, Peshawar 17, Balakot, Takht Bhai 15, Saidusharif, Pattan 13, Mirkhani 09, Bannu , Chirat 08, D.I.Khan, Chitral, Dir 05, Parachinar 01, Sindh : Mohenjadarho 48, Larkana, Jaccobabad 20, Padidan 13, Dadu 01, Balochistan; Sibbi 11, Barkhan 04, Zhob 02.

Today lowest minimum temperature's (C) were recorded at Kalam -02C. According to synoptic situation, "A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 24 to 36 hours".

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Saidpur Parachinar Sahiwal Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Larkana Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Narowal Dadu Chitral Dir Barkhan Khanpur Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

50 minutes ago

Five areas in northern Turkey quarantined

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police launch awareness campaign against ..

2 minutes ago

Only 2 of 83 corona suspects tested positive in AJ ..

2 minutes ago

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy re ..

10 minutes ago

Basharat lauds police, district admin over lockdow ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.