Mainly dry weather forecast, more rain in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, however, rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Sh. Benazirabad, Dadu, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Padidan, Jaccobabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawah and Kashmir. However, rain recorded (mm) in Kashmir: Kotli 63, Rawalakot 45, Muzaffarabad ( City 27, Ap 15), Garhidupatta 25, Punjab: Islamabad (AP 46, Saidpur 40, ZP 33, Golra 32, Bokra 28), M.B.Din 39, Narowal 38, Rawalpindi ( Shamshabad 37), Faislabad 37, Sialkot 33, Bahawalpur ( City, Ap 31), Sahiwal 27, Chakwal , Attock 24, Lahore ( City 23, AP 20), Hafizabad, Khanewal 22, T.

T. Singh 18, Gujarnwala 17, Multan, D.G.Khan 16, Jhang 15, Kotaddu 12, Bhakkar 10, Okara 08, Layyah 04, Khanpur 03, Joharabad 02, R.Y.Khan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 29, Kakul 128, Peshawar 17, Balakot, Takht Bhai 15, Saidusharif, Pattan 13, Mirkhani 09, Bannu , Chirat 08, D.I.Khan, Chitral, Dir 05, Parachinar 01, Sindh : Mohenjadarho 48, Larkana, Jaccobabad 20, Padidan 13, Dadu 01, Balochistan; Sibbi 11, Barkhan 04, Zhob 02.

Today lowest minimum temperature's (C) were recorded at Kalam -02C. According to synoptic situation, "A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 24 to 36 hours".