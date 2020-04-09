Mainly dry weather forecast on Friday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday. However rain thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday. However rain thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to synoptic situation, "a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country".

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However rain recorded in Parachinar 07 and Chitral 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C) were recorded at Sh.Benazirabad, Chhor 42C andMithi 41C.