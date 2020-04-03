UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast On Saturday

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:01 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast on Saturday

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, light rain thunderstorm is expected at a few places in lower Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and South Punjab, said National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, light rain thunderstorm is expected at a few places in lower Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and South Punjab, said National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, mainly dry weather recorded in most parts of the country. However, rain recorded 6 (mm) in Khuzdar and Moenjodaro 01 mm.

Lowest minimum temperature's (C) were recorded at Kalam -01C.

