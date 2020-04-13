UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Dust raising winds are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during this period, said PMD.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present along western parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However rain were recorded (mm) in Multan 02, Kot Addu and Layyah 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi 44C, Sakrand, Mohanjodaro, Chhor and Hyderabad 43C.

