Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Few Places

Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at few places

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in KP, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in KP, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm occurred at upper KP, south and central Punjab, Khuzdar and GB.

