Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

rnRainfall(mm): Kashmir: Garidupatta 05, Muzaffarabad (A/P 02, City 01), Kotli 02, Rawalakot 01, Punjab: Islamabad (City 27, Saidpur 24, Bokra 07), Rawalpindi rn( Shamsabad 08, Chaklala 01), M.B. Din 22, Sargodha 21, Murree 19, Gujranwala 17, Faisalabad 09, Sialkot 06, Jhelum 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 06, Parachinar 02, Kalam 01, Sindh: Mithi 08.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperature's (C): Dadu 47, Jacobabad, Sibbi 46, Mohenjo-daro and Rohri 45.

