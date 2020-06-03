Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at Punjab, KP, Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast on Wednesday mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast on Wednesday mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country .

Talking to APP Chief Meteorologist Imran Ahmad Siddiqi predicted rain wind-thunderstorm which is expected in Islamabad, central and southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next two days.

Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh, he said.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country, a press release on Met office website said.

It says during past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm had occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir while hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall in cm: Punjab: D G Khan 06,Murree,Sahiwal 01, Joharabad, Bahawalpur city 03, Lahore city, Khanewal 05,Bhakar, Nur pur thal 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa : Balakot, Dir 05, Kalam 02, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 33, Sibi 04, Loralai 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 13, Muzafarabad 09, Garidupata 02.