Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Punjab, KP, Balochistan

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:27 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at Punjab, KP, Balochistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast on Wednesday mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country

Talking to APP Chief Meteorologist Imran Ahmad Siddiqi predicted rain wind-thunderstorm which is expected in Islamabad, central and southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next two days.

Talking to APP Chief Meteorologist Imran Ahmad Siddiqi predicted rain wind-thunderstorm which is expected in Islamabad, central and southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next two days.

Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh, he said.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country, a press release on Met office website said.

It says during past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm had occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir while hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall in cm: Punjab: D G Khan 06,Murree,Sahiwal 01, Joharabad, Bahawalpur city 03, Lahore city, Khanewal 05,Bhakar, Nur pur thal 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa : Balakot, Dir 05, Kalam 02, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 33, Sibi 04, Loralai 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 13, Muzafarabad 09, Garidupata 02.

