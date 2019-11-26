Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at scattered places 26 Nov 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Met office has forecast dry and cold weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected at scattered places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , upper Punjab Gilgit Baltistan , Kashmir and Islamabad

According to the synoptic situations, westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country and likely to affect upper parts during next 12 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Weather remained dry in most parts while cold in northern parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05 and Kalam 03.

Today's lowest temperatures were recorded as follow: Kalam, Bagrot -02C, Kalat -01C and Astore 0C.