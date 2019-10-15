- Home
- Weather
- News
- Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the provin ..
Mainly Dry Weather Is Expected To Persist In The Provincial Metropolis And Other Parts Of The Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:25 PM
Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours
On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.
During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province.
According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.