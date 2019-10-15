(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.