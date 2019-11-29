(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during morning, said the Met. department.

On Friday, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees celsius in the city.

According to the synoptic situation, a dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in districts of Rawalpindi and Narowal. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the province. Rainfall (mm): Murree 06 and Narowal 01.