UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Is Expected To Persist In The Provincial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:25 PM

Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial

Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during morning, said the Met. department.

On Friday, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees celsius in the city.

According to the synoptic situation, a dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in districts of Rawalpindi and Narowal. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the province. Rainfall (mm): Murree 06 and Narowal 01.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Narowal

Recent Stories

Most Mediterranean Countries Failing to Meet Minim ..

8 minutes ago

Husband, wife commit suicide in Mithi

8 minutes ago

US Aware Of Incident on London Bridge, Urges Citiz ..

8 minutes ago

Sohail Khawaja takes over charge as DG Faisalabad ..

8 minutes ago

First Lady urges artists to help promote Pakistan' ..

16 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide employment oppor ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.