Mainly Dry Weather Likely During Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours.

While, Smog is predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours,a MET office reported.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Skardu -04, Leh ,Gupis -03, Gilgit Kalat and Kalam -01.

