Mainly dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir during this time span.

A westerly wave present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward on Saturday, MET office reported.

In last 24 hours rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfal recorded during this period remained Punjab: Attock 25mm, Noorpurthal 23mm, Jhang 21mm, Chakwal 19mm, M.B.Din 16mm, Lahore (A.P 16mm, City 15mm), Islamabad (Z.

P 14mm, Saidpur 09mm, Golra 08mm, Bokra 07mm, A.P 06mm), Narowal 14mm, Okara 13mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 12mm, Shamsabad 07mm), Joharabad, Murree 12mm, Kasur 10mm, Sialkot (A.P 09mm, City 03mm), Layyah 08mm, Faisalabad 07mm, Gujranwala, Sahiwal 05mm, T.T.Singh, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Sargodha 03mm, Khanewal, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Mangla, Jhelum 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 25mm, Peshawar (City, A.P 20mm), Tahktbai 16mm, Kakul, Bannu 09mm, Parachinar 08mm, Balakot 06mm, D.I.Khan 03, Dir (Lower 03 mm, Upper 01 mm), Malamjabba 02 mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15 mm, Muzaffarabad (City 11 mm, A.P 07 mm), Kotli 08 mm, Garhidupatta 06 mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday was Kalam, Kalat -04�C,Parachinar -02�C and Malamjabba -01�C.