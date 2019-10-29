Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours:MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Cold weather is expected in northern areas however, cloudy weather condition with light rain and dust storm expected at coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Cloudy weather conditions with rain (snowfall over high mountains) also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Super cyclonic storm KYARR was active in the Arabian Sea,under the influence of this storm, moist currents were penetrating coastal areas of Sindh.

A westerly wave was also present along Northwestern parts of the country.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Skardu 0�C, Gupis 01�,Kalam and Astore 03�C.

