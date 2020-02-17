Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours:MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in upper parts however rain and snowfall over hills expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night, MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.Today's Recorded lowest Minimum Temperatures (�C):Lowest Min Temp: Skardu -10, Kalam -08, Astore, Parachinar -06, Gupis -05, Hunza -03, Quetta and Dir -01.