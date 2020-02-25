UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours:MET Office

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:41 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country,while cold in upper parts.

Minimum temperatures recorded in ( C): Skardu -06 C , Astore , Kalam -05 C, Gupis, Parachinar -03 C, Hunza -02 C and Bagrote -01 C.

