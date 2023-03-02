UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 11:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, upper/central Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 46mm, Malam Jabba 20, Drosh 17, Kalam 14, Balakot 11, Kakul 09, Parachinar 07, Bannu 05, Dir (Lower 04, Upper 03), Saidu Sharif 04, Cherat, Mardan, Mir Khani 02, Peshawar, Bacha Khan A/P 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 10, Muzaffarabad (A/P 07, City 05), Rawalakot 03, Baluchistan: Kalat 09, Zhob 08, Barkhan, Sibbi 05, Dalbandin 02, Nokkundi, Quetta 01, Punjab: Murree 09, Layyah 04, Attock, Kot Addu 02, Mangla 03, Chakwal, Joharabad 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore, Bagrote 08, Gilgit 02 and Skardu 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -07mm, Kalam -03, Gupis, Astore -01, Malam Jabba and Skardu 00mm.

