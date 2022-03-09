UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is also expected during this span of time.

Light snow over the hills is also likely at isolated places in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts, says a report issued by the met office here on Wednesday.

During last 24 hours weather remained cloudy in the most parts of the province. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded at Parachinar 25 mm, Chitral 09 mm, Dir 05 mm, Tirah-Khyber 04 mm, Mirkhani 03 mm, Kohat, Bajaur, and Drosh 02 mm each , Taimergara, Malam Jabba and Mamad Gut 01mm each during this time duration.

On Wednesday, the lowest temperature was recorded as -03�C at Parachinar.

