Mainly dry weather likely in most parts:MET Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded at Skardu -06�C, Astore, Kalam -04�C, Gupis -02�C, Parachinar, Hunza and Bagrote -01�C.