UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts:MET Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts:MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded at Skardu -06�C, Astore, Kalam -04�C, Gupis -02�C, Parachinar, Hunza and Bagrote -01�C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parachinar Skardu

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

14 minutes ago

UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madaga ..

21 minutes ago

US Mideast Plan in Current Form Unlikely to Bring ..

7 minutes ago

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.