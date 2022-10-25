Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Upper KP, GB:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country at day time during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country at day time during the next 24 hours.

While the weather will remain cold in northern Balochistan and northern parts during night and morning.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Gupis was 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03C, Skardu 00 and Kalam 01C.