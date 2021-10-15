UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:31 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during evening/night.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow low level easterly is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Saturday (night) and may persist for next few days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat, Sibbi, Bhakkar and Noorpurthal 39.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Bhakkar May From

Recent Stories

Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championsh ..

NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championship in Gilgit

2 minutes ago
 LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, ..

LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, Requests Release of Captured ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breac ..

Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breaching Russian Border in Sea of ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiativ ..

Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiative to Create UN Regional Center ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Government of Jersey explore environmenta ..

Sharjah, Government of Jersey explore environmental cooperation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.