Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during evening/night.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow low level easterly is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Saturday (night) and may persist for next few days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat, Sibbi, Bhakkar and Noorpurthal 39.