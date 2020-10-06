Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot weather forecast in plain areas during the day,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (�C): Turbat 42�C, Sibbi, Nur Pur Thal, Sukkur and Dadu 40�C.