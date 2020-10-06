UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Persists During Next 24 Hours:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot weather forecast in plain areas during the day,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (�C): Turbat 42�C, Sibbi, Nur Pur Thal, Sukkur and Dadu 40�C.

