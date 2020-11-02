Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in northern and hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours, a MET office reported.

While, smog was predicted in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded in (�C): Leh, Skardu -03, Kalat, Gupis -02, Quetta, Kalam -01, Kalat and Astore 00.