UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Persists During Next 24 Hours: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in northern and hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours, a MET office reported.

While, smog was predicted in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded in (�C): Leh, Skardu -03, Kalat, Gupis -02, Quetta, Kalam -01, Kalat and Astore 00.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Punjab Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Ca ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul Un ..

9 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurrica ..

9 minutes ago

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Kh ..

17 minutes ago

Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate- ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.