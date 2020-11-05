Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours, a MET office reported.

While, Smog was predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -05, Skardu -04, Kalat -03, Gupis -02 and Gilgit -01.