Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, during past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today's highest maximum temperature (C): Turbat 42C, Sibbi, Nur Pur Thal, Sukkur and Dadu 40C.