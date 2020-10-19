Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during day times on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, during past 24 hours, Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (C) were recorded at Kalat -01C, Quetta, Leh, Skardu 00C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents are penetrating in southeastern parts of Sindh.