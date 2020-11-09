Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country with cold wave in Northern areas and hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), smog/fog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

During past 24 hour, Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold wave was present in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Today's lowest minimum Ttemperature's (C): Leh -10C, Skardu -07C, Kalat -03C, Gupis -02C, Gilgit and Astore -01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.