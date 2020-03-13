Mainly dry weather predicted for KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast that during next 24 hours mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the province, while cold in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kurram districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast that during next 24 hours mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the province, while cold in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm occurred in Peshawar, Kohat, D.I.

Khan, Bannu and Mardan divisions, while at scattered places in Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Rain recorded in Cherat was 25mm, Peshawar 20mm, Takht Bhai 16mm, Charsadda 15mm, Shabqadar 13mm, Mohmand Dam 12mm, Bannu & Kakul 09mm, Parachinar & Swabi 08mm, Balakot 06mm, Bunner 05mm, D.I. Khan & Timergara (each) 03mm, Besham & Malamjaba 02mm and Dir 01mm.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -04�C in Kalam.