Mainly Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at10.5 degree centigrade and 6.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, Quetta received rainfall 1.0 mm and 3.0 mm in Ziarat on Tuesday which turned weather cold in both areas of Balochistan.

