Mainly Dry Weather To Prevail Across Country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 )

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours wereLeh -07 C, Skardu -05, Ziarat -03, Kalam -02 Astore, Gilgit and Gupis -01 C.

